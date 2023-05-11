Morning Report: Gilbert Burns ‘thought about quitting many times’ against Belal Muhammad, details injuries

Gilbert Burns’ toughness was on full display in the UFC 288 co-main event against Belal Muhammad this past weekend.

Coming together on short notice, Burns made the effort to turn right around after a big win at UFC 287 against Jorge Masvidal one month prior. “Durinho” retired “Gamebred,” getting back on a winning streak with intentions of leapfrogging over UFC President Dana White’s lock for next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington. Meanwhile, Muhammad expressed his feelings regarding the odd choice of title challenger and hoped to further cement himself as next in line. Therefore, he accepted the opportunity when UFC 288 lost its original co-main event between lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Unfortunately for Burns, a nasty set of first-round injuries hindered him for essentially the entirety of his five rounds opposite Muhammad. “Remember the Name” kept to his unbeaten ways, outpointing his way to a unanimous decision in a fight Burns barely made it through.

“I thought about quitting many times,” Burns said on his YouTube channel. “I didn’t, but I thought about it. It was that mental battle.

“I believe with that loss I took one or two steps back, but nothing changed. I can say I’m even more hungry. I can taste that belt one more time. … If everything goes my way [I’ll fight] at the end of the year.”

Muhammad added Burns to the list of 10 fights he’s gone unbeaten in, seeming to position himself as the next in line to face the winner of an eventual Covington vs. Leon Edwards title tilt. Burns, on the other hand, is a perpetual entertainer always looking to stay active. This time around, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt’s bread and butter on the ground ultimately led to his demise.

The extent of Burns’ injuries covers as far as a second-to-third-grade AC joint tear, and a dilatory tear in his shoulder, a torn muscle in his trap, and C-4 and C-5 neck sprains. Miraculously, Burns won’t be needing to go under the knife for any of the damage sustained.

“All of those are partial. Nothing major,” Burns said. “Thank God I don’t need no surgery. I’m taking a strong inflammatory. I’ve been sleeping most of the time. As of right now, it doesn’t hurt because I’m taking so much medicine. The good news is I don’t need surgery. It’s going to be between two to three months recovery. I’ve got to do a lot of rest the first three weeks. I don’t think I even have PT. I’m just going to get a brace [for my arm]. The good thing was all partial.

“He got the distance really quick and I was looking to counter his shots with a takedown, and whenever he tried to kick, I tried to jump to takedown, and I got to his waist, I kind of jumped to get the good timing, but I did it wrong with my legs. He sprawled back a bit and did a down block, and I landed right on my left shoulder. All my weight, all Belal Muhammad’s weight was on my left shoulder. From there on it was hard to clear my mind and accept that I was hurt.”

Listen.

I really need you to listen… pic.twitter.com/lKqG7VHHLh — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 10, 2023

Breakable.

Banter.

@KaylaH Get a win, finish your contract that doesn’t have any exclusive negotiation or right to match and then give uncle @ScottCoker a call @BellatorMMA



until then stop clout chasing.https://t.co/0MtigVKg66 https://t.co/V4pyMcKkj4 pic.twitter.com/L9BnR1aD3Y — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) May 10, 2023

I’m blocked but just fyi Cris: I’m not chasing clout I’m chasing greatness. Consider it an honor I want to fight you. Or consider it whatever you want I don’t really care but stop spreading lies. It’s unbecoming. A true champ says it like it and owns their shit. pic.twitter.com/uU1hmgYnPd — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) May 10, 2023

Yes I lost and I own it. I don’t hide behind or make excuses. I don’t play people and play games. Which is why I have zero bridges burned in this game. Good luck in all your future endeavors Cris. I’m done with the games. — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) May 10, 2023

Anybody posting their own private messages definitely chasing for clout or trying to manipulate something lol. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) May 10, 2023

Big score.

- 2x Glory Kickboxing Welterweight Champion

- 2016 A1 WGP Final Tournament Champion

- World Kickboxing Association World Champion



"The Best" . Welcome to the Professional Fighters League @CedricDoumbe pic.twitter.com/MuStGGGyNR — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 10, 2023

Thailand.

Bangtao MMA is a great spot ! I love it here pic.twitter.com/Wx3S2ZIx96 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 10, 2023

Poster.

Official Poster #UFCVegas73: Dern vs. Hill

(Vertical, Landscape & IG version) pic.twitter.com/dnQJXSJ14I — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) May 10, 2023

A big fight week.

Punch-face.

Damn I’m a sexy beast when my face is punched in pic.twitter.com/a8shUZczcc — John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) May 10, 2023

Nothin’.

Clearing the air.

So I caught with Funky yesterday and I had to ask why you coming at your wife with insults bruh. That and much more. @benaskren sorry Amy! https://t.co/7xAmXXSnKR pic.twitter.com/iPFHiitdO2 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 10, 2023

Rampage Jr.

Sparring.

Time and money.

Spaniard.

Thank you Japan for the amazing competition. Sorry for such the short trip! I go prepare myself for final form to become 2023 Rizin Bantamweight Champion! I will do my best for you ! See you in July #ossss @rizin_English @UNEXT_fight thank you for the support l! #spaniard pic.twitter.com/7oXIg9Thbp — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) May 11, 2023

It has already been written!

Take out good samurai with crazy battle ☑️

Now take out Evil Samurai pic.twitter.com/iqTlZIs9Ac — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) May 11, 2023

Killer.

Buzzing.

Aww.

Too sweet haha https://t.co/IVQx62oFZX — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) May 11, 2023

TUF time.

Chokes.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kyung Ho Kang (18-9, 1 NC) vs. Cristian Quinonez (18-3); UFC Vegas 75, June 17

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (15-3); UFC 290, July 8

Kamuela Kirk (12-5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (11-1); UFC 290, July 8

Holly Holm (15-6) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1); UFC Fight Night, July 15

Tom Aspinall (12-3) vs. Marcin Tybura (24-7); UFC London, July 22

Lerone Murphy (12-0-1) vs. Joshua Culibao (11-1-1); UFC London, July 22

Nathaniel Wood (19-5) vs. Andre Fili (22-9); UFC London, July 22

Not sure anyone would have faulted Burns with all those issues going on. Wild.

Thanks for reading!

