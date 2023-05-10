No Bets Barred: Will Jailton Almeida run through Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Charlotte?

UFC Charlotte takes place this Saturday headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida, and you know what that means: the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin the show with a recap where Conner finally got things on track for 2023, while Jed is forced to contemplate the very real possibility that he is a jinx. Then it’s on to the UFC Charlotte where Conner and Jed end up in agreement about most of the fights this week. Highlights include Conner’s continued love affair with Jailton Almeida, some Atlanta love for Karl Williams, and ChatGPt looking to go back-to-back on co-main event cashes. Plus, Jed teaches Conner about some very important trivia for this week’s event.

Tune in for Episode 45 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.