Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura headlines the UFC’s return to London on July 22

Tom Aspinall will make his long-awaited return to action with a chance to headline another card in his home country as he faces Marcin Tybura in the main event at the next UFC London event on July 22.

UFC president Dana White announced the matchup on Wednesday.

Long considered a potential contender to become heavyweight champion, Aspinall’s last fight ended in disaster after he suffered a torn ACL just 15 seconds after his main event bout against Curtis Blaydes started at a separate UFC London card in July 2022.

Now almost exactly one year to the day later, Aspinall will attempt to resume his pursuit of heavyweight gold when he returns to action with another five-round main event.

Overall, Aspinall has gone 5-1 in the UFC including submission wins over Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski as well as a knockout against Sergey Spivak back in 2021.

As for Tybura, the 37-year-old Polish heavyweight has won his past two fights in a row with victories over Blagoy Ivanov and Alexandr Romanov. Tybura is sporting a 7-1 record over his past eight fights with his lone setback coming against Volkov by unanimous decision at UFC 267.

Aspinall vs. Tybura will headline the UFC’s latest card in London with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.