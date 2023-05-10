Robbie Lawler set to retire after upcoming fight at UFC 290, main card announced for July 8

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler will call it a career after his upcoming bout against Niko Price at UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White made the announcement about Lawler’s retirement while also noting that he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame just two days prior to his fight as part of the International Fight Week festivities. Lawler is joining the UFC Hall of Fame alongside Rory MacDonald for their iconic battle at UFC 189 back in 2015.

“I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old and UFC 290 will be final fight of his amazing 22 year career,” White announced on social media.

Lawler vs. Price will headline the prelims for UFC 290 with that portion of the card airing on ABC prior to the pay-per-view, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

The 41-year-old veteran has been competing since 2001 when he made his professional debut with Lawler eventually joining the UFC roster just over one year later. Lawler pulled off numerous highlight reel finishes before he eventually left the UFC in 2005.

In his time away from the promotion, Lawler fought in several organizations including a reign as middleweight champion in Elite XC before eventually signing with Strikeforce where he spent three years of his career.

Lawler eventually returned to the UFC where he claimed the welterweight title in 2014 and he would go onto defend the belt two times including his 2016 Fight of the Year against Carlos Condit.

Lawler vs. Price will headline the UFC 290 prelims, which also includes another welterweight matchup as Jack Della Maddalena clashes with Sean Brady while Yazmin Jauregui takes on Denise Gomes.

The main card for UFC 290 was also officially announced on Thursday with Alexander Volkanovski battling Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight title unification bout in the main event.

Brandon Moreno will put his flyweight title up for grabs against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event.

Ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Dricus Du Plessis in a featured bout that will determine a new No. 1 contender at 185 pounds while Jalin Turner takes on Dan Hooker in a featured lightweight bout.

Fast rising star Bo Nickal will return against Tresean Gore in the opening bout on the UFC 290 pay-per-view main card.

The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the full card still to be announced at a later date.

UFC 290 MAIN CARD:

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore