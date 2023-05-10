 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Merab Dvalishvili, Stamp Fairtex; Eric Albarracin and Bi Nguyen in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Stamp Fairtex talks about her big win at ONE Fight Night 10.

1:20 p.m.: Captain Eric Albarracin joins us in studio to reflect on UFC 288 and more.

2:15 p.m.: UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili talks about his teammate Aljamain Sterling’s title defense at UFC 288 and his run-in with Sean O’Malley.

2:40 p.m.: Chael Sonnen re-joins the show to talk about all the latest news in combat sports and more.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship’s Bi Nguyen joins us in studio.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose, best bets for UFC Charlotte and more.

