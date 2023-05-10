The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Merab Dvalishvili, Stamp Fairtex; Eric Albarracin and Bi Nguyen in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Stamp Fairtex talks about her big win at ONE Fight Night 10.

1:20 p.m.: Captain Eric Albarracin joins us in studio to reflect on UFC 288 and more.

2:15 p.m.: UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili talks about his teammate Aljamain Sterling’s title defense at UFC 288 and his run-in with Sean O’Malley.

2:40 p.m.: Chael Sonnen re-joins the show to talk about all the latest news in combat sports and more.

3:15 p.m.: ONE Championship’s Bi Nguyen joins us in studio.

4 p.m.: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose, best bets for UFC Charlotte and more.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.