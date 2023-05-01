Video: Brutal replay shows Mike Perry punch that sent Luke Rockhold’s tooth flying at BKFC 41

Mike Perry scored a third straight victory in the BKFC ring this past Saturday — and his win came at the expense of Luke Rockhold’s teeth.

In the second round of their headlining fight at BKFC 41 in Denver, Perry connected with a punch that smashed into Rockhold’s mouth and sent a piece of his tooth flying. Not long after that shot, Rockhold alerted the referee to the damage done to his teeth, which caused the fight to be stopped and Perry to earn the TKO win.

After the event was over, BKFC president David Feldman explained that Rockhold actually had several teeth damaged, which was why he was unable to continue in the fight.

“Luke Rockhold, some of his teeth got cracked,” Feldman explained at the BKFC 41 post-fight press conference. “So that’s why he wasn’t able to continue. His teeth got messed up pretty good.”

Rockhold posted a video of his own showing the gruesome aftermath of the fight, which also included him receiving several stitches in his lip to close up a gash opened during the ferocious exchanges with Perry.

“Well, f***. What can I say? You can check bare-knuckle off the list,” Rockhold said. “It’s some crazy s***. Those little knuckles got me, square on the front two [teeth].”

Rockhold went onto say that he’s not done fighting but next time “some gloves would be nice.”

As soon as he arrived home, Rockhold posted on his Instagram account that he already had dental work done to repair the damage from what appears to be his first and only bare-knuckle fight.