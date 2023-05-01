UFC veteran Felipe Colares dead at 29 after being hit by bus

Felipe Colares has died.

The former UFC fighter was 29 years old.

MMA Fighting confirmed the news on Monday.

Colares was hit by a bus on Monday morning on his way back from training in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The MMA fighter was taken to Hospital Rocha Faria in Campo Grande, but died before getting to the hospital, his coach Rodrigo Babi told Combate.

The former Jungle Fight featherweight champion went 2-4 in the UFC between 2019 and 2022, earning wins over Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders. He left the company following defeats to Chris Gutierrez and Chase Hooper.

“Cabocão” competed for the first time since his UFC release this past February under the Ares FC banner, eight months after the birth of his first son Rhavi, and choked out Alioune Nahaye in Paris, France, to improve to 11-4 in MMA.