Endeavor CEO, UFC owner Ari Emanuel paid over $19 million in 2022 as company touts record revenue

Endeavor CEO and UFC owner Ari Emanuel took home just over $19 million in salary and bonuses for 2022 after previously earning an eye-popping $308 million payout in 2021 when the company went public for the first time.

The salary figures were released as part of a yearly financial filing by Endeavor Group Holdings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, Emanuel took home $4 million in flat salary in 2022, with another $8.2 million paid in bonuses along with $6 million in non-equity incentive compensation and $868,011 in “other compensation.” The astronomical amount paid in 2021 was due to a one-time stock grant tied to the company’s initial public offering.

Endeavor CFO Jason Lublin took home $18.5 million in 2022, while Endeavor president and COO Mark Shapiro earned $18.7 million, and Endeavor executive chairman Patrick Whitesell took home $12.1 million. Much like Emanuel in 2021, Whitesell earned a whopping $123.1 million after the company first went public in the previous year.

As part of a year-end package sent to investors, Endeavor touted record revenues earned by the company’s sports properties segment, which is led by the UFC.

The reported revenue from Endeavor’s sports properties reached $1.3 billion in 2022, which was up $224.1 million from the previous year.

The UFC sold out 21 events during 2022 while touting “the best sponsorship year ever” in the promotion’s history.

It’s expected that the UFC will soon shift under a new company label alongside World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which Endeavor acquired just recently. The new company, which is still awaiting an official title, is expected to go public with its own stock offering later this year.

“Just this past month, we announced yet another transformational milestone — an agreement to form a new, pure play publicly listed company that will house two iconic sports and entertainment brands — UFC and WWE — under one roof,” Emanuel touted in a statement. “This is a rare opportunity to create a world class organization with global scale built for where sports and entertainment are headed.

“Following the expected transaction close in the second half of 2023, Endeavor will be strongly positioned to participate in the anticipated upside of the new company through a majority ownership.”

Emanuel will serve as the CEO over the new UFC-WWE merged brand with Dana White in charge of UFC business while Vince McMahon will run the show at WWE.

The next major financial revelation at Endeavor will happen on May 9 when the company reveals the results for the first quarter of 2023, with the annual shareholders meeting scheduled on June 13.