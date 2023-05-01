 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, Ben Rothwell and David Feldman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend of combat sports action with BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72.

1:40 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman reflects on Saturday’s BKFC 41 show.

2:05 p.m.: Ben Rothwell breaks down his win over Josh Copeland at BKFC 41.

2:30 p.m.: Eddie Alvarez returns to talk about his split decision over Chad Mendes at BKFC 41.

3 p.m.: BKFC 41 headliner Mike Perry talks about his win over Luke Rockhold and what’s next.

3:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling previews his UFC 288 title defense against ex-champ Henry Cejudo.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets for BKFC 41 and UFC 288.

