The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Eddie Alvarez, Mike Perry, Ben Rothwell and David Feldman

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend of combat sports action with BKFC 41 and UFC Vegas 72.

1:40 p.m.: BKFC President David Feldman reflects on Saturday’s BKFC 41 show.

2:05 p.m.: Ben Rothwell breaks down his win over Josh Copeland at BKFC 41.

2:30 p.m.: Eddie Alvarez returns to talk about his split decision over Chad Mendes at BKFC 41.

3 p.m.: BKFC 41 headliner Mike Perry talks about his win over Luke Rockhold and what’s next.

3:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling previews his UFC 288 title defense against ex-champ Henry Cejudo.

4 p.m.: Parlay Pals are back with best bets for BKFC 41 and UFC 288.

