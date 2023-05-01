On To the Next One: Matches to make after BKFC 41, UFC Vegas 72

Song Yadong made a statement on Saturday, putting on a commanding performance to deny the surging Ricky Simon a jump up in the rankings. Where does Song go after UFC Vegas 72 as he looks to make his own moves in the loaded bantamweight division? Also, the BKFC may have stolen the show with their Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold main event, which included a post-fight appearance from the one and only Conor McGregor.

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and special guest Jed Meshew discuss what should be next for Song and whether he may have earned the fight everyone else is afraid to take. Plus, where does Mike Perry go after BKFC 41 as he continues his unbeaten bare-knuckle run. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Caio Borralho, Rodolfo Vieira, Fernando Padilla, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Trey Waters and more following the promotion’s latest card at the APEX.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.