Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal will ‘never say I can’t come back,’ but admits to not being at his best

Fighting will forever be a part of Jorge Masvidal’s DNA.

Last month at UFC 287 in his home of Miami, Fla., Masvidal called it a career after a fourth consecutive loss. “Gamebred” put up a valiant effort against his co-main event dance partner Gilbert Burns, but ultimately couldn’t overcome “Durinho’s” well-rounded game en route to a unanimous decision.

The fight was No. 52 for Masvidal (35-17) and he remains entrenched in the combat sports world despite no longer being an active competitor. The 38-year-old welterweight veteran is primarily putting his focus on promoter work as the head of Gamebred FC and Gamebred Boxing. While the plan is to keep things that way, Masvidal will never say never when it comes to a potential return.

“I love this sport so f****** much, bro. I love it so much,” Masvidal told ESPN. “As people would assume, I cried for many days after retirement. Not because I’m f****** so hurt, this and that, it’s because I love this sport. Since 11, 12 years old this is all I did. Whether it was in a karate class then after that I went to a kung-fu class, but I’ve been training once or twice a day every day for this. Waking up just in love with what I do and being in love with the same thing for 20 years. There’s so much love and passion in my heart.

“I’ll never say like, ‘I’ll never come back’ because I love this sport so much. I have so many great memories that just fill me and will stay with me forever about this sport. So, I’ll never say I can’t come back.”

Masvidal’s greatest career stretch was arguably his final winning streak which came in 2019, boosting him to superstardom. The former street fighter won three in a row starting with an upset knockout over Darren Till in London and ending with his BMF title stoppage of Nate Diaz in Madison Square Garden. Unforgettably sandwiched in between was the famous five-second flying knee against Ben Askren.

Even in his previous two losses to bitter rival Colby Covington and the aforementioned Burns, “Gamebred” had glimmers of success. Aware of his moments and abilities at the level he fought, Masvidal simply doesn’t feel he’s where he should be to keep things going any longer.

“Here’s the honest truth,” Masvidal said. “I’m still fast, I’m still explosive, I have good endurance. I know so much more about the sport than when I started. There’s just a couple things that as you get older slow down. That’s like the overload sensory from [head] to [heart] and my body doing it.

“In MMA we have two hands, two feet, two knees, two elbows plus all the outcomes that can happen based off a takedown. It’s a lot of things and I’ve been feeling from like 34 to 37 that in that department and solely in that department my reflexes and reaction time took a big dip. It’s not where it used to be when I was 35 even.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Stephen Erceg (9-1) vs. Clayton Carpenter (7-0); UFC Vegas 73, May 20

Tim Elliott (19-12-1) vs. Victor Altamirano (12-2); UFC Vegas 74, June 3

Kai Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) vs. Amir Albazi (16-1); UFC Vegas 74, June 3

Vicente Luque (21-9-1) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (32-14); UFC Fight Night, July 15

Norma Dumont (9-2) vs. Chelsea Chandler (5-1); UFC Fight Night, July 15

Davey Grant (15-6) vs. Daniel Marcos (14-0); UFC London, July 22

Jai Herbert (12-4-1) vs. Fares Ziam (13-4); UFC London, July 22

Cody Garbrandt (13-5) vs. Mario Bautista (12-2); UFC Fight Night, August 19

FINAL THOUGHTS

I can see Masvidal staying away from MMA, but everyone and their mother can’t seem to help themselves when it comes to these boxing possibilities.

Thanks for reading!

