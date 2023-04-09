Alex Pereira releases first statement following UFC 287 knockout loss to Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira is doing OK after his UFC 287 knockout loss.

Pereira suffered the first setback of his octagon career on Saturday in the main event of UFC 287, falling at the hands of Israel Adesanya late in the second round to drop the UFC middleweight title to his longtime rival. On Sunday, Pereira posted his first response to the loss, thanking his supporters and ensuring fans that he’s healthy following the first knockout defeat of his MMA run. Pereira also posted a video of a backstage exchange of post-fight respect between the two former kickboxers turned MMA champions.

Im just here to let u know that I’m fine ! I want to thank my family, my team and all the people who are supporting me during my journey.



Pereira’s next move is still up in the air. Though the series between him and Adesanya is tied at one win apiece in MMA — and Pereira is up 3-1 if including their kickboxing days — UFC president Dana White intimated Saturday that a move up to 205 pounds may be next for “Poatan.” Others, however, have called for the booking of an MMA trilogy fight to settle the rivalry between Pereira and “The Last Stylebender” for good.