UFC 288 main card revealed featuring Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo championship headliner

The main card for the UFC’s next pay-per-view offering is set with the bantamweight championship taking center stage.

The promotion revealed the pay-per-view slate for UFC 288, which takes place May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the main event, Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his 135-pound title against former two-division champ Henry Cejudo.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will look to get back on track in his first fight since losing the title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 this past October as he faces surging contender Beneil Dariush.

A pivotal strawweight matchup is set for the featured bout with Jessica Andrade returning to the 115-pound division to face Yan Xiaonan, while featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce will battle it out in the second main card bout.

Kicking things off will be the return of Kron Gracie as he makes his first octagon appearance in nearly four years when he faces Charles Jourdain.

Check out the full main card lineup below.