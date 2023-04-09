UFC 287 post-fight show: Reaction to Israel Adesanya’s revenge knockout, Jorge Masvidal retirement

Israel Adesanya put an exclamation point on his first victory against longtime nemesis Alex Pereira as he regained the UFC middleweight title with an absolutely vicious knockout to cap off UFC 287 in Miami.

Following the event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Adesanya’s incredible finish, his post-fight speech, if going right back to another matchup is the way to go, Dana White suggesting Pereira may move to 205, and more. Additionally, they discuss Gilbert Burns’ win over Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event, Masvidal announcing his retirement, and what could be next for Burns, Rob Font’s sensational finish of Adrian Yanez, 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. suffering his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez, and more.

Watch the UFC 287 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.