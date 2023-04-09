 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rob Font welcomes Deiveson Figueiredo fight in Puerto Rico

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MIAMI – UFC bantamweight Rob Font talked to reporters about his win over Adrian Yanez at UFC 287, the intensity of the action during the fight, whom he’d like to fight next, and more.

