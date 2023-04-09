 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one‘: Fighters react to Jorge Masvidal’s loss, retirement at UFC 287

By Steven Marrocco Updated
UFC 287: Burns v Masvidal Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Gilbert Burns handed Jorge Masvidal his fourth straight UFC loss in front of his hometown crowd at UFC 287.

Burns took home a unanimous decision via scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28 on Saturday night, outstriking Masvidal on the feet and completing takedowns to rack up control time.

At one point, Masvidal looked a punch or two away from being finished in the third round. He survived, but Burns managed to get another takedown and control the action.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Burns vs. Masvidal on Saturday at UFC 287.

