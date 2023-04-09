‘Looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one‘: Fighters react to Jorge Masvidal’s loss, retirement at UFC 287

Gilbert Burns handed Jorge Masvidal his fourth straight UFC loss in front of his hometown crowd at UFC 287.

Burns took home a unanimous decision via scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28 on Saturday night, outstriking Masvidal on the feet and completing takedowns to rack up control time.

At one point, Masvidal looked a punch or two away from being finished in the third round. He survived, but Burns managed to get another takedown and control the action.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Burns vs. Masvidal on Saturday at UFC 287.

Retire? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) April 9, 2023

Easy 30-27 for Gilbert Burns, looks like Jorge didn’t train very hard for this one. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Who had Jorge leading a “let’s go Brandon” chant tonight . What the — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Nothing fancy from Burns. Just persistence, pressure & consistency. Masvidal just couldn’t figure it out. Reaction time isn’t what it used to be but great to see him succeed in this sport after grinding for so long. Burns moves up the ladder again & gets closer to a title shot. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 9, 2023

Yea I’ll be champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

Mannnn! Another one gone from the fight game!! another one of my all time favorite fighters! Father Time catches up to all of us. Shout out to Jorge Masvidal! A real OG of the fight game! You will be missed!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

What a career. What a guy. Congrats @GamebredFighter — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) April 9, 2023

Congrats on retirement to the legend @GamebredFighter — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 9, 2023

Great career by Masvidal, was great having him on our Podcast. And like him or not, but says what he believes. #UFC287 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) April 9, 2023