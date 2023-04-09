UFC 287 in Tweets: Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s revenge knockout of Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya avenged his UFC title loss to Alex Pereira in the biggest way possible, stopping the Brazilian champ to reclaim the belt at UFC 287.

Adesanya played possum against the fence, taking hard shots to the body against Pereira, before he snuck in a pair of right hands that sent his three-time foe to the canvas, out cold.

The win came just five months after Adesanya was stopped in the fifth round of a fight he was winning against Pereira, who twice beat him in the kickboxing ring.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 287 main card including Adesanya’s win over Pereira.

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira

@stylebender Amazing fight and great story finisher. Rest up, see you soon. @ufc — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 9, 2023

The best middleweight of all time and I'm not arguing with anyone.@stylebender #andNEW — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

Congratulations on a successful rematch, @stylebender. If you want to try another one, you know where to find me. This time at middleweight for your belt. #UFC287 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) April 9, 2023

So happy for Israel Adeysanya @stylebender omg pic.twitter.com/pVApVKql9I — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 9, 2023

That’s how you do it baby…LFG!! #ufc287 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) April 9, 2023

Congratulations @stylebender see you soon — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 9, 2023

Good game @stylebender

Down the road will do it a third time — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 9, 2023

Woooooooow! Izzy is back in a big way! #ufc287 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 9, 2023

Sheeeeeesh!!!! Statement made to reclaim the crown!! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Ohhhhhh emmmmmm geeeee — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 9, 2023

damn Periera was fighting really good and got a bit careless. Damn! — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

Well at least I won’t have to see that stupid ass highlight again now — Funky (@Benaskren) April 9, 2023

What a career! Was an honor to share the cage with you! https://t.co/aRKND1wgQW — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) April 9, 2023

That Font uppercut! Jeeeez! Changed the entire tempo quick, man! Yanez was landing some slick shots too. Damn. This division is insane! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Young guys having a tough time with the vets tn — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2023

Wow !! Font lifted him off the canvas with that shot ! #ufc287 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2023

Wowwwwww!!! I was not expecting that! Got damn! #UFC287 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) April 9, 2023

Clean shot !!! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 9, 2023

Big win for Holland! That left hook came from the hips. Very hard to see that punch! #UFC287 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 9, 2023

Fighting that soon after hand surgery on a severe break and getting the W like that…. @Trailblaze2top is not human!!! So tough #UFC287 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) April 9, 2023

Better shot https://t.co/1VE2X3KOwO — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 9, 2023

I heard Holland came into this fight with a broken right hand #ufc287 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 9, 2023