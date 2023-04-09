Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 287, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 took place April 8 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2) faced off against former champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) for the second time in MMA and fourth time overall in combat sports the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: Israel is talking to himself before the round even starts. Then it does and both are out in orthodox. And just like last time, it’s Alex in the middle, with Israel moving around.

Israel and Alex exchange some low kicks and feel things out. They know each other well at this point. And more kicks both ways.

Adesanya trying to take the initiative but Pereira not giving in lightly. And both land low kicks again. 90 seconds has elapsed and not a ton has happened.

Adesanya fakes low and goes high but no joy. Pereira pushing Adesanya back now. And low kicks. Both sides. Adesanya doing a better job of taking the center though. Not giving ground like last fight.

Pereira hasn’t punched yet, I don’t think. He’s being very patient. Now he jabs the body and lands a low kick. Adesanya now on the back foot again. Feinting from both men. Body kick from Adesanya.

90 seconds left and no man has done too much. Just touching each other. Pereira lands a couple low kicks. Adesanya goes to the body. Adesanya taking the initiative now but not throwing a lot with it. Pereira similarly conservative.

Pereira goes for a head kick that Adesanya weaves out of. Adesanya lands a left hand. Pereira moving forward with 30 seconds left. Neither man committing to anything, still. another low kick from Pereira. That has been landing a ton.

The round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Pereira.

Round 2: That first round was a toss-up. I gave it to Pereira for the committed calf kicks, but seeing plenty of Adesanya scorecards, and those aren’t wrong.

Neither man pushed the pace, so they both look fresh. And Adesanya comes out and takes the center more aggressively now. Pereira was vocal in his corner, feels food about the leg kicks. And now he’s taking the center.

Adesanya tries a few kicks but no joy. Pereira glances a head kick that gets Adesanya backing up and Pereira HUNTING now. He is getting very aggressive. Has Adesanya backed up to the fence and finding shots. Adesanya keeps his eyes up and returns fire. And he’s able to work off after a few exchanges.

Now Adesanya taking the lead and lands a right hand, but Pereira lands one of his own. Head kick from Adesanya blocked. He’s still on the lead and Pereira is back to attacking those legs. And showing excellent defense.

Pereira backs Adesanya up with a jab as Adesanya got too frisky. Adesanya looking for a big right hand over the top. He’s really taking charge now. Coming forward and trying to find something. Eating calf kicks though.

Pace slowing some. Pereira starts to take in and Adesanya decides to try for a counter. .Lands a left hand but Pereira eats it well. And now Pereira is taking the center. Adesanya lands a good right hand to the body. He’s landed that a couple times. But eats a low kick.

Adesanya pushes Pereira back. He’s not freely giving ground which is good. But eats a counter. Pereira stalking late in the round and lands a low kick that buckles Adesanya’s left leg. Adesanya is in trouble. He’s up against the fence and another leg kick hurts him. Pereira hunting and ADESANYA CATCHES HIM!!!!! PEREIRA IS HURT AND ADESANYA SLEEPS HIM!!!!!!!!!!

OH MY GOD

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira by knockout (punches) at 4:21 of Round 2.