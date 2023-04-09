Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña face off once again.

On Saturday’s UFC 287 broadcast, it was officially announced that Nunes (22-5) will defend her bantamweight title in a trilogy bout against Peña (11-5) that serves as the main event of UFC 289, which takes place June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. TSN was first to report the bout.

Nunes is No. 1 at 135 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, with Peña close behind at No. 2

The two are 1-1 in their series so far, with Peña scoring a shocking second-round submission of Nunes at UFC 269 to become bantamweight champion only to drop the belt back to Nunes in an immediate rematch at UFC 277. In the second meeting, “The Lioness” won via lopsided unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43.

Prior to her loss to Peña, Nunes was on a historic win streak of 12 straight fights that included five successful defenses of the bantamweight title and two defenses of the featherweight title. She is currently UFC champion in both divisions.