UFC 287 live blog: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

This is the UFC 287 live blog for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, the middleweight main event on Saturday in Miami.

In November, Pereira challenged for the 185-pound title in only his eighth MMA fight, in large part due to his previous success against Adesanya in kickboxing. It was a success he replicated in MMA, finishing Adesanya in the fifth round at UFC 281.

Now, in his first middleweight title defense, Pereira is tasked with once again defeating the man he has thwarted thrice before, hopefully for the final time.

With five successful middleweight title defenses to his name, Adesanya has already established himself as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time; however, having now lost three times to Pereira, “The Last Stylebender” has to be wondering what he needs to do to finally get past his nemesis. Adesanya has one final chance to do that on Saturday – or run the risk of entering the Rich Franklin Zone of former middleweight champions.

Check out the UFC 287 main event live blog below.