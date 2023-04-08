UFC 287 results: Rob Font flattens Adrian Yanez with devastating first-round knockout

Rob Font proved he’s still one of the most dangerous bantamweights in the sport after dispatching Adrian Yanez at UFC 287.

Heading into Saturday, all the talk was surrounding Yanez as he looked to take a big step forward in his career with hopes that a win could propel him into title contention. Instead, Font silenced that chatter rather quickly after he blasted Yanez with a huge right hook midway through the opening round that led to a jaw-dropping finish.

The end came at 2:57 in the first round with Font ended a two-fight skid while scoring his sixth knockout over all in the UFC.

“I’m super confident in my jab,” Font said about setting up the knockout. “It was the right hand, I felt it. There it is right there. Let’s go! That was awesome. It’s been a while since I got a finish. I needed this finish. Put me back in with the top guys, I’m ready to go.”

The battle was billed as two elite bantamweight strikers battling it out and it was actually Yanez who was quick to establish his boxing with a slick jab that was constantly battering Font in the face with bruising and cuts opening with just a few punches. Font was undeterred, however, as he continued to step into exchanges as he happily matched his power to whatever Yanez was throwing at him.

Much like Yanez did early, Font also started launching a lead jab that was finding a home as they continued going back and forth on the feet.

The momentum shifted after Font cracked Yanez with an uppercut that appeared to catch him off guard. With Yanez wobbled, Font smelled blood in the water and he just started launching bombs as he looked to go for the kill.

It was the right hook that eventually twisted Yanez’s head around and sent him crashing to the canvas as Font followed him to the ground for a few more shots before the fight was stopped.

Font needed a statement performance after two-straight losses and that’s exactly what he delivered as he jumps right back into the deep end of the 135-pound division with the win.