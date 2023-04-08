‘This is why you don’t sign kids to fight men’: Fighters react to Christian Rodriguez upsetting Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287

Christian Rodriguez brought a halt to the hype train of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., who ran low on gas and got dominated late in their UFC 287 fight.

Rodriguez survived Rosas Jr.’s initial grappling onslaught and controlled the action as the fight went into deep waters, and judges rewarded him with a unanimous decision via scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Rodriguez’s win at UFC 287.

Unfortunately he lost this time his beauty didn't save him .Anyway, I think he'll come back better. He/ very young n has a lot of time to compete or model and such .

2 shirts has gone . We have more 6 free giveaways https://t.co/nyKSOLp8Jf pic.twitter.com/yAwzVFJ4ig — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 9, 2023

Couldn’t of said it better. 18 and on a stage like that. https://t.co/VI8JR6oKYq — D (@darrentill2) April 9, 2023

Likeable guy. Glad he won. #UFC287 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) April 9, 2023

Incredible effort by an 18 year old Raul Rosas Jr. Imagine being 18 and being on that stage. Lessons learned ad he’ll be back better next time. — michael (@bisping) April 9, 2023

Ego check for sure. Very young and can really grow and come back way Better from this experience. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 9, 2023

Raul Rosas Jr about to get the Sage Northcut treatment.. This is why you don't sign kids to fight men.#UFC287 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 9, 2023

Good scrap to the young kid Raul Rosas Jr . Tough sport , you’ll be back ! #UFC287 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 9, 2023

Great fight!! Both these warriors fought hard and left it all in the cage RESPECT @ufc #ufc287 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) April 9, 2023

That was a finishable fight. Hopefully doesn’t come back to bite him — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) April 9, 2023