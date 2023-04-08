 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘This is why you don’t sign kids to fight men’: Fighters react to Christian Rodriguez upsetting Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 287

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

Christian Rodriguez brought a halt to the hype train of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., who ran low on gas and got dominated late in their UFC 287 fight.

Rodriguez survived Rosas Jr.’s initial grappling onslaught and controlled the action as the fight went into deep waters, and judges rewarded him with a unanimous decision via scores of 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Rodriguez’s win at UFC 287.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting