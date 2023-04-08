UFC 287 video: Joe Pyfer hammers Gerald Meerschaert to score first-round knockout

Joe Pyfer is making waves at 185 pounds.

His latest victim is middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert (35-16), who he snuffed out inside of a round Saturday at UFC 287 in Miami. Pyfer (11-2) needed a little more than three minutes to connect with a series of punches that had Meerschaert turtling up on the mat until the fight was called.

See Pyfer’s impressive knockout below.

Joe Pfyer blasts and finishes Gerald Meerschaert in the first round #UFC287



From the onset, Pyfer worked to set up his power shots and he began to turn up the heat two minutes into the fight. A retreating Meerschaert was clipped by a left hook that visibly hurt him and Pyfer immediately pounced on the opportunity. Several hard shots followed, sending Meerschaert to the canvas. Referee Marc Goddard gave Meerschaert plenty of time to respond, but Meerschaert could only cover up and wait to be saved from the onslaught.

The official time of the stoppage was 3:15 of Round 1.

Pyfer is now 2-0 in the UFC since being signed from the Contender Series, with both of those wins coming by way of first-round knockout.

For Meerschaert, this is just his second loss in his past six outings and his first knockout loss since being defeated by Khamzat Chimaev in September 2020.