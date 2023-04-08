Drake bets big on Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal winning at UFC 287

Drake has bet big on Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal knocking out the opposition at UFC 287.

The hip-hop star’s wagers with online crypto sports book Stake were posted on Saturday (courtesy of MMA Orbit), and $1.4 million dollars is on the line when Adesanya faces Alex Pereira and Masvidal meets Gilbert Burns. Adesanya and Burns are sponsored by Stake.

Adesanya hopes to re-capture the UFC middleweight title he lost to Pereira at UFC 281, while Masvidal looks to snap a three-fight skid against one-time welterweight title challenger Burns at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Here are Drake’s big bets:

Adesanya via KO: $400,000 to win $1,840,000

Adesanya win: $500,000 to win $885,000

Masvidal via KO: $200,000 to win $1,720,000

Masvidal to win: $300,000 to win $1,410,000

Drake has gone all in on Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal with his #UFC287 bets. pic.twitter.com/T329L0Hm0y — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 8, 2023

According to several online sports books, Adesanya is a slight favorite against Pereira, coming in around -100 despite an 0-3 record against Pereira in the kickboxing ring and cage. Masvidal, meanwhile, is a far riskier bet as at least a +300 underdog in most lines.

Drake is no stranger to dropping big money on his MMA favorites, including Masvidal, whom he reportedly lost $275,000 in crypto when “Gamebred” lost a decision to rival Colby Covington.

Drake also reportedly lost $2 million when Adesanya lost to Pereira at UFC 281. If successful at UFC 287, he’ll more than make up for that loss with a take of $5,855,000.