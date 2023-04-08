Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 287 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘I’m going to kill him and gift him to all of you’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Apr 8, 2023, 2:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the final episode of UFC 287 Embedded, Jorge Masvidal works out in the park, Isreal Adesanya and Gilbert Burns cut weight, the fighters step on the scale, and more. Get the latest gear UFC 287 Artist Series T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Roll the Dice T-Shirt UFC 287 Event T-Shirt Alex Pereira Poatan T-Shirt Jorge ‘Super Necessary’ Masvidal T-Shirt Israel Adesanya Walkouts to Knockouts T-Shirt Alex Pereira Authentic Walkout Jersey Israel Adesanya Authentic Walkout Jersey More From MMA Fighting Report: Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland involved in another altercation at UFC 287 weigh-ins UFC 287 Results: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 UFC 287 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya set for main event grudge match, one fighter misses weight Documentarian: Lee Murray’s ‘situation is not good’ in Moroccan prison, advocates for release Israel Adesanya vows to be ‘one and done’ with Alex Pereira after final UFC 287 faceoff Jake Paul reveals expected timetable for PFL MMA debut Loading comments...
Loading comments...