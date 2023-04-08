Report: Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland involved in another altercation at UFC 287 weigh-ins

UFC President Dana White may have shut down Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland at the UFC 287 press conference, but that didn’t keep the two from another skirmish, according to a new report.

TMZ on Friday posted video that appeared to show Masvidal restrained by unknown individuals. Holland’s manager, Oren Hodak, told the site that his fighter was the target of “Gamebred” after weighing in for UFC 287 – just as an earlier altercation that drew headlines.

White shut down questions from reporters about the initial incident after Masvidal angrily dismissed Holland with an expletive. Holland told the one-time UFC title challenger to watch his mouth, but that was the end of the verbal sparring.

Masvidal is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view, while Holland meets Santiago Ponzinibbio. But the two have generated far more friction with each other on fight week than their respective opponents.

Hodak told TMZ Holland said to Masvidal, “Sup, baby girl” – the same thing he said prior to their first altercation – and that kicked off the second altercation. The report also said a person yelled at Masvidal, “You’re a clown.” UFC security reportedly kept the pair separated when they initially clashed on fight week.

Masvidal hopes to snap a three-fight winning streak after a pair of defeats to now-former champion Kamaru Usman and a decision loss to rival Colby Covington. Holland has lost his past two fights, most recently suffering a TKO loss to Stephen Thompson after suffering a serious injury mid-fight.