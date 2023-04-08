UFC 287 live blog: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

This is the UFC 287 live blog for Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, the welterweight main card fight on Saturday in Miami.

One of the most outspoken and busiest fighters in the UFC, Kevin Holland famously joined the promotion in 2018 after getting passed on during the Contender Series but then stepping in on short notice to face Thiago Santos at UFC 227. That performance earned Holland another shot in the promotion, and now, the man UFC President Dana White affectionately dubbed “Big Mouth” has run with it, compiling a 10-6 (1 no-contest) record in less than five years. After moving down to welterweight last year to make a real run though, Holland has struggled his past two times out, losing one-sided fights to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson. “Trailblazer” is in desperate need of a win on Saturday to right the ship.

Once thought to be a surefire future title contender, Ponzinibbio’s career was derailed in 2018 when injuries and an extended layoff kept “The Argentine Dagger” out of action for almost three years. Riding a seven-fight winning streak at the time, Ponzinibbio lost his return fight and since then has struggled to find his form, beating Miguel Baeza and Alex Morono but losing split decisions to Geoff Neal and Michel Pereira. If he wants to make good on his promise from all those years ago, Ponzinibbio has to get a big win over Holland on Saturday.

