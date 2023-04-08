UFC 287 live blog: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

This is the UFC 287 live blog for Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Miami.

A 14-fight UFC veteran, Font has been a staple of the bantamweight division since joining the promotion in 2014. During that time, the former CES featherweight champion has amassed a 9-5 record, with wins over Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes, and Cody Garbrandt. Font has struggled lately, though, losing a pair of bouts to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera that left the 35-year-old in a precarious position among the 135 elite.

One of the hottest prospects in the bantamweight division, Yanez has made noise in the UFC since signing with the promotion off of the Contender Series in 2020. Yanez is a perfect 5-0 inside the UFC, with four finishes and five Performance bonuses. A win over divisional mainstay Font would launch the Texas fighter into the upper echelon of the 135-pound division.

Check out the UFC 287 featured bantamweight fight live blog below.