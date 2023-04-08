UFC 287 live blog: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

This is the UFC 287 live blog for Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, the welterweight co-main event on Saturday in Miami.

A one-time welterweight title challenger, Burns has been a staple of the 170-pound top-10 since moving up to the weight class in 2019. During that time, the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has gone 6-2 with his only losses coming in his title shot against Kamaru Usman and a “Fight of the Year” candidate with Khamzat Chimaev in 2022. After rebounding from that loss with a win over Neil Magny in January, Burns hopes to reinsert himself in the title conversation with another big one.

Related Get Latest UFC 287 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

One of the biggest stars in the UFC and a hometown hero, Masvidal comes into Saturday with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Currently on a three-fight skid, the two-time title challenger is in desperate need of a win to remain a major player at 170 pounds. If not, even he has admitted his time in the sport could come to an end soon.

Check out the UFC 287 co-main event live blog below.