UFC 287 live blog: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

This is the UFC 287 live blog for Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal, the welterweight co-main event on Saturday in Miami.
A one-time welterweight title challenger, Burns has been a staple of the 170-pound top-10 since moving up to the weight class in 2019. During that time, the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion has gone 6-2 with his only losses coming in his title shot against Kamaru Usman and a “Fight of the Year” candidate with Khamzat Chimaev in 2022. After rebounding from that loss with a win over Neil Magny in January, Burns hopes to reinsert himself in the title conversation with another big one.
One of the biggest stars in the UFC and a hometown hero, Masvidal comes into Saturday with the weight of the world on his shoulders. Currently on a three-fight skid, the two-time title challenger is in desperate need of a win to remain a major player at 170 pounds. If not, even he has admitted his time in the sport could come to an end soon.
Check out the UFC 287 co-main event live blog below.
