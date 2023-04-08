The Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya full fight video shows how Alex Pereira became UFC middleweight champion against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

In the contest, Adesanya was cruising to a decision win - he was up 39-37 on all three scorecards - before Pereira caught Adesanya for the decisive finish at the 2:01 mark in the fifth round to win the belt.

The two middleweight stars will clash again Saturday night at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. Pereira will make his first UFC title defense while Adesanya will attempt to win his belt back in the much-anticipated main event.

This fight will headline a five-fight main card. Jorge Masvidal will square off against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.