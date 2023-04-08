 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya full fight video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

The Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya full fight video shows how Alex Pereira became UFC middleweight champion against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

In the contest, Adesanya was cruising to a decision win - he was up 39-37 on all three scorecards - before Pereira caught Adesanya for the decisive finish at the 2:01 mark in the fifth round to win the belt.

The two middleweight stars will clash again Saturday night at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. Pereira will make his first UFC title defense while Adesanya will attempt to win his belt back in the much-anticipated main event.

This fight will headline a five-fight main card. Jorge Masvidal will square off against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting