UFC 287 start time, TV schedule for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

The UFC 287 start time and TV schedule for the Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 fight card at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a strawweight fight between Cynthia Calvillo and Lupita Godinez.

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

The UFC 287 prelims then move at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. A middleweight clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis will headline this portion of the card.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

The UFC 287 pay-per-view will be headlined by a rematch between UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. Pereira defeated Adesanya via fifth-round knockout this past November. In the co-main event, Jorge Masvidal will look to snap a three-fight skid against Gilbert Burns in a welterweight contest. The UFC 287 pay-per-view will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez