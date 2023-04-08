UFC 287 Results: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

MMA Fighting will have UFC 287 results for the Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 event, live blogs for all the main card fights, and more from the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla., on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will square off against former UFC champion Israel Adesanya in a rematch. Pereira defeated Adesanya via fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 this past November.

Gilbert Burns will square off against Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight contest in the co-main event. Burns has won three of his past five fights, while Masvidal has lost three straight fights.

Check out UFC 287 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes