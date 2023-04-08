 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 287: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 live stream watch party

UFC 281: Adesanya v Pereira Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 287 event, which takes place at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. The main event will feature a rematch for the middleweight title as Alex Pereira defends his championship for the first time against the man he dethroned at UFC 281 this past November, Israel Adesnaya.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, to watch along with UFC 287 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns looks to spoil the homecoming party for Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal in a pivotal welterweight showdown.

UFC 287 also features a bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and surging contender Adrian Yanez, along with a 170-pound matchup between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Kicking off the main card will be the second octagon appearance of 18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. as he takes on Christian Rodriguez.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 286 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.

