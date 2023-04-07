Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore targeted for UFC 290 in July

Bo Nickal’s second octagon appearance is targeted for the UFC’s biggest week of the year.

Nickal announced to Betr Combat that he faces Tresean Gore at UFC 290, which takes place July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and serves as the final event for International Fight Week. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation subsequently confirmed plans of the bout to MMA Fighting.

After earning a contract following a pair of first-round submission wins on the UFC’s Contender Series, Nickal (4-0) made his promotional debut at UFC 285 in March, where he stopped Jamie Pickett with an arm-triangle choke in the opening round. The Penn State national championship wrestler has not seen the three-minute mark in any of his professional victories to start his career.

Gore makes his fourth octagon appearance after making it as a finalist on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter. After losing his first two UFC bouts, Gore bounced back with a nasty second-round guillotine choke of Josh Fremd at UFC Vegas 63 this past October.

UFC 290 features a featherweight championship unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.