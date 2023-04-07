UFC announces Canadian return for UFC 289 in Vancouver

The UFC is finally coming back to Canada.

On Friday, UFC President Dana White announced that the promotion is set to return to the Great White North for the first time in nearly four years for UFC 289.

“Everybody’s been asking me, ‘When are you coming back to Canada? When are you coming back to Canada?’ UFC 289, June 10, Vancouver, Rogers Arena. We’ll see you soon, Canada.”

Previously a staple of the UFC calendar every year, the UFC has not been to Canada since September 2019 — a Fight Night card headlined by Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone, that also took place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The most recent pay-per-view event the promotion held in Canada was also in 2019, UFC 240, headlined by a featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar.

There is not currently a main event set for UFC 289; however, a number of fights have already been announced for the card. The current card composition is listed below.