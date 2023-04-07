UFC 287 preview show: Is it do-or-die for Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal?

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya will once again battle for the UFC middleweight championship of the world, and for perhaps, the final time.

Ahead of the fourth combat meeting between Pereira and Adesanya in the main event of UFC 287, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew discuss the matchup, where each guy goes with a victory, and what changes can be made on both sides. Additionally, they’ll discuss the stakes in the welterweight co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, if Dana White’s plans for champ Leon Edwards could change based on the result, the rest of the stacked main card — which includes Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, and the pay-per-view main card debut of Raul Rosas Jr. — and more.

Catch the UFC 287 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.