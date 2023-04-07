Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White’s moderation of UFC 287 press conference

UFC President Dana White made it very clear that the UFC 287 press conference was going to go on his terms, no matter what interesting storylines had been created throughout the build to Saturday’s event in Miami.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to White’s somewhat odd behavior at Thursday’s presser. Additionally, listener topics include prediction for UFC 287 Fight of the Night, Israel Adesanya’s legacy, Jorge Masvidal being the biggest underdog on the entire fight card against Gilbert Burns, Alex Pereira’s longevity at middleweight, Dana White’s odd behavior at the UFC 287 press conference, Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber fight being targeted for June 24, and much more.

