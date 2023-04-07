UFC 287 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya set for main event grudge match, one fighter misses weight

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya are on for their rematch.

The UFC 287 main event fighters successfully weighed in on Friday morning for their middleweight title match, with champion Pereira arriving at 185 pounds and former champion Adesanya a shade under at 184.5 pounds. Adesanya was the first fighter on Saturday’s card to weigh in, with Pereira arriving 90 minutes into the weigh-in window.

Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal also weighed in without issue for the welterweight co-main event, with Burns at 170 and Masvidal at 171.

See highlights of the main event and co-main event weigh-ins below.

Alex Pereira makes championship weight, coming in at 185 pounds for his rematch with Israel Adesanya at #UFC287 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/HeyOkGiola — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya weighs in at 184.5 for his rematch against Alex Pereira at #UFC287 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/fAsZDAvljU — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns throws up the 305 after weighing in at 170 pounds for his fight against Jorge Masvidal at #UFC287 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Oq7lo6ix9F — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2023

Jorge Masvidal comes in at 171 pounds for his #UFC287 fight against Gilbert Burns ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/8HBV4Ua44n — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 7, 2023

The official weigh-ins did not go off without a hitch, unfortunately, as main card opener Christian Rodriguez failed to come in under the bantamweight limit on his first weigh-in attempt. Rodriguez stepped to the scale at 137.5 pounds, 1.5 pounds over the 135-pound limit (including the one-pound allowance for non-title fights.).

After being given an extra hour to make weight, Rodriguez came in at 137, one pound over the limit. His bout with Raul Rosas Jr. will proceed at a catchweight with Rodriguez forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

Check out the UFC 287 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira (185) vs. Israel Adesanya (184.5)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Rob Font (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Kevin Holland (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Raul Rosas Jr. (135) vs. Christian Rodriguez (137)*

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (116) vs. Luana Pinheiro (115.5)

Gerald Meerschaert (185.5) vs. Joe Pyfer (185.5)

Karl Williams (241) vs. Chase Sherman (249.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Cynthia Calvillo (116) vs. Lupita Godinez (115.5)

Ignacio Bahamondes (159.5) vs. Trey Ogden (159.5) — 160-pound catchweight

Steve Garcia (145.5) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

Jaqueline Amorim (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (116)

*Rodriguez missed weight. His bout with Raul Rosas Jr. will proceed as a catchweight with Rodriguez forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.