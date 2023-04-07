 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PFL 2 Results: Pacheco vs. Budd

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Larissa Pacheco
Larissa Pacheco will compete in the PFL 2 main event Friday night.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

MMA Fighting has PFL 2 results for the Pacheco vs. Budd fight card at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday night.

In the main event, former PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco will square off against Julia Budd in a featherweight contest. Pacheco has won six straight fights, while Budd has reeled off two straight losses.

Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel will compete in a heavyweight contest in the co-main event. Scheffel defeated Cappelozza via unanimous decision at PFL 5 this past June.

Check out the PFL 2 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julia Budd

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Aspen Ladd

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Isaiah Figueroa

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Marcelo Nunes vs. Maurice Greene

Danilo Marques vs. Yorgan De Castro

Martina Jindrova vs. Amber Leibrock

Evelyn Martins vs. Karolina Sobek

Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Yoko Higashi

