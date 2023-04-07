Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber in works for June 24 UFC event

Flyweight veterans Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber are expected to meet at a UFC event scheduled for June 24.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting after a social media post from Ribas’ brother and coach Marcelo Ribas. The June 24 event is expected to take place in Jacksonville, Fla., and air on ABC. The fight was first reported by Globo.

Ribas and Barber both approach the bout from the win column. Ribas most recently outpointed Viviane Araujo at UFC 285, rebounding a split call loss to Katlyn Chookagian in her previous outing. The Brazilian vet has bounced between wins and losses in her past five outings.

Barber, meanwhile, is on the longest winning streak of her UFC career thanks to a recent split decision win over Andrea Lee, which made it four straight for the 24-year-old since a loss to Roxanne Modafferi forced a course correction in her career.

As of yet, no headliner has been announced for the June 24 fight card.