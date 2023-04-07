UFC 287 weigh-in video

At the UFC 287 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya can weigh no more than 185 pounds, the maximum allowed for their middleweight title fight.

The UFC 287 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET, and the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET.

Check out the UFC 287 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes