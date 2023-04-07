UFC 287 weigh-in video

At the UFC 287 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.
In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and former champion Israel Adesanya can weigh no more than 185 pounds, the maximum allowed for their middleweight title fight.
The UFC 287 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET, and the ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET.
Check out the UFC 287 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya
Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal
Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez
Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro
Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden
Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes
