Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Francis Ngannou’s ‘best bet’ is to go back to the UFC

Michael Bisping has joined the camp that Francis Ngannou’s time is expiring.

Bare-knuckle boxing promotion BKFC held a pre-fight press conference earlier this week for its upcoming BKFC 41 event at the end of the month, featuring big debut matchups that feature new signings and former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez. During the presser, BKFC President David Feldman was asked about negotiations with another former UFC titleholder, Ngannou.

Feldman shared that the numbers being discussed — specifically Ngannou’s desired price — were “unrealistic” from BKFC’s perspective. Therefore, leading many in the combat sports community to worry that Ngannou has shot himself in the foot to a degree, considering how much BKFC has given to other notable names. With other MMA promotions still on the table, the aforementioned Bisping just doesn’t see anywhere outside the UFC working out for “The Predator.”

“Francis Ngannou ain’t going in the PFL season, no way,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Listen, no disrespect to the PFL, but I don’t think their season can afford Francis Ngannou. [UFC] offered him one of the biggest UFC contracts the UFC has ever seen. They couldn’t come to a deal. BKFC, they’re throwing their money around. They couldn’t come to a deal. They said he’s asking for ‘unrealistic money.’ I honestly believe that the best bet for Francis Ngannou is to go back to the UFC.

“Dana [White] said he’ll never have him back. Now, I’m not gonna speak for Dana White or the UFC. But who knows, maybe cooler heads can prevail and maybe they can compromise a little bit and we might see Francis back in the UFC. I truly believe that’s his best fit. If he did go to boxing, it would be one-and-done. You never know, he might get the Hail Mary. The mother shot. He might land that shot that knocks one of those guys out. A Deontay Wilder, a [Tyson] Fury, or a [Anthony] Joshua. They’re all far better boxers. They hit harder and they’ve been doing it since they were kids. Ngannou cannot match the technical prowess that they have and if he did get a payday it would be one and done, but he ain’t gonna get a $25 million one. I think that’s what he’s holding out for and what the issue is and he’s pricing himself out of everything.”

Bisping made it clear to state that he wants Ngannou — and all fighters — to get the very best and the most money possible ... “The Count” just feels at this point, time is against Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion is 36 going on 37 and hasn’t fought since January 2021, defending his crown via a unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou has been adamant that he wants to have his pro boxing debut before returning to MMA and teased that he’s getting something worked on for the summertime. Nothing has come to fruition as of yet, however, and meanwhile over in the UFC, the new champion Jones is expected to collide with Stipe Miocic in early July.

“A lot of people are going for him,” Bisping said. “But so far, Francis Ngannou so far has not put pen to paper. I know for a fact BKFC, they’re paying some ludicrous money. They’re paying a lot of money to people. Apparently, Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry, they’re getting paid very, very handsomely.

“He’s not [the UFC champion] anymore. He’s the former. There’s Jon Jones out there. The more Jones fights, the more active he is, the more times he defends that belt, the more that diminishes the bargaining power of Francis Ngannou. Time is essentially running out.”

TOP STORIES

Story. ‘I might be dead right now’: Inside the appalling referee mistake that shocked the MMA world

Bizarre. Dana White shuts down questions on Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland altercation: ‘Do you just want to start s*** in here?’

Nope. Alex Pereira dismisses Khamzat Chimaev title chances after UFC 287: ‘I’ll not even talk about him’

Payouts. Roy Jones Jr. ($700k), Anthony Pettis ($650k) lead Gamebred Boxing 4 salaries

Strategy. Gilbert Burns hired ‘scouts’ to scrutinize himself and opponents, says Jorge Masvidal is ‘smarter than people think’

Analysis. Paths to Victory: Can Alex Pereira continue to thwart Israel Adesanya at UFC 287?

Moves. Dana White touts benefits of UFC-WWE merger, but ‘there won’t really be any type of crossover’

VIDEO STEW

Between the Links.

UFC 287 Pre-fight Press Conference highlights.

UFC 287 Pre-fight presser staredowns.

UFC 287 Timeline.

UFC 287 fighters react to Endeavor buying WWE.

Embedded 4.

Run it back.

2023 Week 2 prep.

Throwback.

Training camp.

LISTEN UP

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers the burning questions surrounding Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, Burns vs. Masvidal at UFC 287.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Outfits.

Bringing some vice back to Miami



Our #UFC287 main card has arrived for the press conference!



Tune in live: https://t.co/tFiWUkqJEY pic.twitter.com/MpWmetpYFx — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2023

Yay or nay.

Tease...

Good old social media.

No she didn’t lol. I never fought Fallon fox. I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again. Stop using my photo (from a completely different fight) to push your personal agenda. Check your facts before you spread misinformation. https://t.co/h54hhpKSoO — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) April 6, 2023

Maaaaaan.

me on the first day of 5th grade: #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/aMaMvGrg9B — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) April 6, 2023

The chase for triple champ...

Big news.

Popular.

Fans stopped Jorge Masvidal’s car to ask for selfies #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/fFyzY08igS — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 6, 2023

That’s lazy EA for you.

Sure.

Megan’s picks.

.@MeganAnderson with 2️⃣fighters to look out for on tomorrow’s night card!



[Friday, April 7th | 10pm ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+ | #PFLRegularSeason] pic.twitter.com/GMkSpCY6MR — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 7, 2023

USADA...

USADA, monitor us from the moment we get off the scale till we hit the arena on Saturday. Have people take shifts if they have to…no loopholes to jump here. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 7, 2023

New day.

“You’ve yee’d your last haw, partner.”

Champ gear.

Meeting.

We’ve got a dance party at Holm.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Amanda Ribas (11-3) vs. Maycee Barber (12-2); UFC Jacksonville, June 24

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2) vs. Yair Rodriguez (16-3, 1 NC); UFC 290, July 8

FINAL THOUGHTS

As much as I admire Ngannou for holding his ground, and I too want him to get what he wants and deserves, I’d be lying if I said I don’t still terribly want that Jones fight to happen. Ultimately, it might simply be too late considering all that White has said though.

Happy Friday, gang. Have a great weekend full of good, safe, and positive fun. Tell your friends you miss them and maybe even hang out for a little while! Until Monday, thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Will Francis Ngannou fight in 2023? Yes

No vote view results 35% Yes (28 votes)

64% No (51 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.