PFL 2 weigh-in video

Watch ceremonial weigh-in video for PFL 2: Pacheco vs. Budd, which takes place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Larissa Pacheco looks to continue her incredible run of success, which was capped off by a win over the previously undefeated Kayla Harrison in the finals of the 2022 PFL lightweight tournament. She faces former Bellator champion Julia Budd, who chases her first league title since making her PFL debut in 2021.

Pacheco weighed in at 146 pounds for Friday’s featherweight main event, with Budd coming in at 145.6 pounds.

In the heavyweight co-main event, 2021 league champion Bruno Cappelozza weighed in at 240 pounds, 18 pounds lighter than opponent Matheus Scheffel.

Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to go live at 9 p.m. ET.

All 20 fighters who showed up at Thursday’s official morning weigh-ins successfully made weight.

See PFL 2 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+/ESPN2, 10 p.m. ET)

Larissa Pacheco (146) vs. Julia Budd (145.6)

Bruno Cappelozza (240) vs. Matheus Scheffel (258)

Olena Kolesnyk (146.4)* vs. Aspen Ladd (145.6)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.4) vs. Isaiah Figueroa (155.6)

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Renan Ferreira (260.4) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (249.8)

Marcelo Nunes (244.2) vs. Maurice Greene (251.2)

Danilo Marques (249.2) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.4)

Martina Jindrova (145.6) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.6)

Evelyn Martins (145.8) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.6)

Marina Mokhnatkina (146) vs. Yoko Higashi (144.8)

A scheduled heavyweight bout between Michal Andryszak and Patrick Brady has been cancelled. Brady now faces Denis Goltsov at PFL 3 on April 14.

*Kolesnyk missed weight. Her bout with Aspen Ladd will proceed as a catchweight with Kolesnyk forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty. Kolesnyk will also be penalized one point in the PFL regular season standings.