Roy Jones Jr. ($700k), Anthony Pettis ($650k) lead Gamebred Boxing 4 salaries

Roy Jones Jr. and Anthony Pettis took home healthy paydays for their eight-round headliner at Gamebred Boxing 4 this past Saturday in Milwaukee.

Jones, 54, took home the highest salary on the card, banking $700,000 for a comeback he said could be the final bout of his legendary career. He ultimately lost a majority decision and hinted at a potential rematch.

As for Pettis, he banked $650,000 for his win over Jones in his professional boxing debut. The former UFC lightweight champion could take another boxing match before returning to MMA; he most recently competed in the PFL.

The salary information was revealed to MMA Fighting on Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for Unarmed Combat Sports.

UFC legend Vitor Belfort took home $400,000 for a unanimous decision win over Ronaldo Souza in the co-main event. The 46-year-old Brazilian continued a new career in boxing after stopping ex-heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout.

Meanwhile, “Jacare” Souza earned $200,000 for his performance, which came after he retired from MMA following an eight-year UFC career.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo earned $425,000 for his fight with opponent Jeremy Stephens, cashing a $200,000 paycheck after they battled to a majority draw.

Aldo, who retired from the UFC this past September, has been attached to a potential exhibition against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather later this year, though no contracts have been signed.

UFC and BKFC vet Pearl Gonzalez also took home $50,000 in defeat against fellow UFC veteran Gina Mazany, who earned $10,000 for her victory.

Here are the full salaries for the Gamebred Boxing 4 card in Milwaukee:

Roy Jones Jr: $700,000

Anthony Pettis: $650,000

Vitor Belfort: $400,000

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza: $200,000

Jose Aldo: $425,000

Jeremy Stephens: $200,000

Luis Feliciano: $25,000

Clarence Booth: $10,000

Devin Cushing: $40,000

Damian Marciano: $5,000

Gina Mazany: $10,000

Pearl Gonzalez: $50,000

Dillon Cleckler: $40,000

Josh Burns: $15,000

Markus Perez: $15,000

Joe Riggs: $10,000

Bi Nguyen: $15,000

Andy Nguyen: $5,000

Cade Howell: $3,500

Christopher Wingate: $1,500

Mandeep Jangra: $1,000

Ryan Reber: $1,000