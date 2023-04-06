Roy Jones Jr. ($700k), Anthony Pettis ($650k) lead Gamebred Boxing 4 salaries

Roy Jones Jr. and Anthony Pettis took home healthy paydays for their eight-round headliner at Gamebred Boxing 4 this past Saturday in Milwaukee.
Jones, 54, took home the highest salary on the card, banking $700,000 for a comeback he said could be the final bout of his legendary career. He ultimately lost a majority decision and hinted at a potential rematch.
As for Pettis, he banked $650,000 for his win over Jones in his professional boxing debut. The former UFC lightweight champion could take another boxing match before returning to MMA; he most recently competed in the PFL.
The salary information was revealed to MMA Fighting on Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for Unarmed Combat Sports.
UFC legend Vitor Belfort took home $400,000 for a unanimous decision win over Ronaldo Souza in the co-main event. The 46-year-old Brazilian continued a new career in boxing after stopping ex-heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield in an exhibition bout.
Meanwhile, “Jacare” Souza earned $200,000 for his performance, which came after he retired from MMA following an eight-year UFC career.
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo earned $425,000 for his fight with opponent Jeremy Stephens, cashing a $200,000 paycheck after they battled to a majority draw.
Aldo, who retired from the UFC this past September, has been attached to a potential exhibition against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather later this year, though no contracts have been signed.
UFC and BKFC vet Pearl Gonzalez also took home $50,000 in defeat against fellow UFC veteran Gina Mazany, who earned $10,000 for her victory.
Here are the full salaries for the Gamebred Boxing 4 card in Milwaukee:
Roy Jones Jr: $700,000
Anthony Pettis: $650,000
Vitor Belfort: $400,000
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza: $200,000
Jose Aldo: $425,000
Jeremy Stephens: $200,000
Luis Feliciano: $25,000
Clarence Booth: $10,000
Devin Cushing: $40,000
Damian Marciano: $5,000
Gina Mazany: $10,000
Pearl Gonzalez: $50,000
Dillon Cleckler: $40,000
Josh Burns: $15,000
Markus Perez: $15,000
Joe Riggs: $10,000
Bi Nguyen: $15,000
Andy Nguyen: $5,000
Cade Howell: $3,500
Christopher Wingate: $1,500
Mandeep Jangra: $1,000
Ryan Reber: $1,000
