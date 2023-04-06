Video: UFC 287 press conference staredowns

UFC middleweight champ Alex Pereira and ex-champ Israel Adesanya locked eyes and didn’t flinch in the staredown for their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday at UFC 287.

Pereira and Adesanya joined multi-time UFC welterweight title challengers Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns as well as main card UFC 287 competitors on the stage in Miami, which hosts the ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Check out the UFC 287 press conference staredown for Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 from Wednesday’s press conference in the video above, and full staredowns in the video below.