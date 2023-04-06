 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 287 press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
At the UFC 287 press conference, top UFC stars will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon in Miami.
/ new

The UFC 287 press conference features the top stars of Saturday’s pay-per-view card and on Thursday afternoon in Miami.

The guest list includes: UFC President Dana White, UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal and one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. The fighters will answer questions from the media.

The UFC 287 press conference is expected to begin above at 5 p.m. ET.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting