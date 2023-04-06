UFC 287 press conference video

The UFC 287 press conference features the top stars of Saturday’s pay-per-view card and on Thursday afternoon in Miami.

The guest list includes: UFC President Dana White, UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal and one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. The fighters will answer questions from the media.

The UFC 287 press conference is expected to begin above at 5 p.m. ET.