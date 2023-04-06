Heck of a Morning: Burning questions surrounding Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, Burns vs. Masvidal at UFC 287

With UFC 287 just two days away, the level of anticipation continues to grow when it comes to the entire card — but mostly in regards to the main event between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, and the co-headliner between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the middleweight championship rematch ahead of Saturday’s card in Miami, and if Adesanya is due for a win against his longtime foe. Additionally, topics include if Masvidal is being severely overlooked ahead of his matchup with Burns, Masvidal and Kevin Holland being separated by security on Wednesday, Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, what could be the Fight of the Night for UFC 287, UFC Charlotte changing main events, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

