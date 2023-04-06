Between the Links: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2, Burns vs. Masvidal, UFC 287, UFC-WWE merger

With so much going on in the world of combat sports, and with a massive UFC 287 event just days away, this week on Between the Links, we are turning the programming and topics over to you.

On a special Q&A edition of BTL, the panel will take your questions about Saturday’s UFC pay-per-view in Miami, the main event for the middleweight title between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal’s homecoming fight with the stakes as high as they can be against Gilbert Burns, the fallout from events in the combat landscape this past weekend, Gamebred Boxing 4, the new merger between the UFC and WWE, and more.

This week, host Mike Heck will be joined by Eric “New York Ric” Jackman to answer your questions about the biggest stories in the sport.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.