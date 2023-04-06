 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 287: Pros predict Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MIAMI — Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns, Michael Chiesa, Kevin Holland, Kelvin Gastelum, and more stars of UFC 287 predict the main event rematch between UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.

