Jorge Masvidal, Kevin Holland separated by security after altercation ahead of UFC 287

Jorge Masvidal and Kevin Holland aren’t fighting each other, but they nearly got UFC 287 started a few days early in Miami.

The welterweights had to be separated by security at the host hotel on Wednesday, although it appears there was no physical encounter, but rather just a verbal altercation.

A short video surfaced on social media showing the fighters shouting at each other, with UFC security keeping them far apart.

There’s no word what started the incident, but sources speaking to MMA Fighting categorized the altercation as “nothing major” and said that no punches were thrown by the fighters. Sources said UFC security was already aware that there was some sort of simmering beef between Holland and Masvidal, and took steps to ensure they didn’t get too close to each other ahead of their respective fights on Saturday.

In the aftermath of their run-in, Holland released a video of his own addressing the incident, although it doesn’t appear there will be any repercussions for the fighters.

“Let me just go ahead and say it, that video’s going to come out, and then they’re probably going to do an opponent change again! F***!” Holland said on Instagram.

As of now, no changes have been made to either fight involving Holland or Masvidal at UFC 287.

Both fighters are competing on the main card on Saturday, with Miami’s own Masvidal fighting at home in the co-main event as he takes on Gilbert Burns, while Holland clashes with Santiago Ponzinibbio in another bout on the pay-per-view broadcast.

It’s probably safe to assume the UFC will work hard to ensure Holland and Masvidal don’t get too close to each other the rest of the week, although both are slated to appear at the pre-fight press conference scheduled on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.